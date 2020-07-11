Blog: Fay is Done, Quiet Pattern Ahead

Fay is now a post tropical cyclone, which means it doesn’t have the characteristics of a tropical system anymore and continues to weaken. It didn’t impact our area as much as others off to our north, but we did see some showers from it. The 6th named storm of the season though is now a goner!

What does that mean for our weekend forecast? A fairly quiet weather pattern is ahead! Some clouds are sticking around this morning but into the afternoon we’ll see a mostly sunny sky. But what hasn’t changed is the heat and humidity. Back into the 90s today with heat indices near 100!

There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon but it doesn’t look like it will be a widespread problem. We’re going to be stuck in a typical summertime pattern with the heat and humidity with a few pop up showers and storms!

Much of the week ahead will be dry, but many areas could use some rain with below average totals since June 1! There will be a few chances of rain this week but not a widespread downpour.

Stay tuned for any updates to the forecast!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka