BLOG: Fall colors starting to peak, strong storms arrive Monday night

As our Sunday begins, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon the skies will clear and highs will climb to the mid 70s Sunday. At times we could see a breeze out of the south around 10 to 15 mph. If you want to make a day trip and check out the fall colors, they are starting to peak in West Virginia. If you want to wait, next weekend is looking good too.

Current Colors

Red maple highlights from today’s drive through West Virginia pic.twitter.com/Vl1KpqD9zV — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 24, 2021

Looking ahead to the week to come, we’ll see more cloud cover and some heavy rain. Monday night, Tuesday and also Friday and Saturday look to be the wettest days.

Storm Risk Monday Night

Monday will be warmer and breezy with highs near 80 degrees. Then on Monday night we will have the return of the cooler autumn temperatures. That front could bring in some Severe Weather. We are in a Level 1 risk right now. I believe the main threat will be storms which bring strong wind gusts.

Future Trak Tuesday 2 AM

The timing looks to be in the middle of the night going into Tuesday morning. By midday Tuesday the rain will likely move out and we’ll see lingering clouds. More rain is possible on Friday and Saturday with it hopefully moving out by Halloween.

Enjoy the weather Sunday!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson