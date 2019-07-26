Blog: Fair & Mild Weekend

We have a nice weekend ahead. It’s late July and we are looking at some temps that will be slightly below average. Humidity won’t be too bad, and we’ll have a lot of sunshine. A very large area of high pressure sits over the eastern half of the country.

Regional Weather Map

It is cleaning out the clouds and the rain over a very large area. There is a northeasterly breeze on the eastern side of the high pressure zone. This is pulling down some mild air from Canada, and that is flowing all the way down to the southeast states.

Forecast Temps (Today)

Locally, we’ll have some great weather today. We’ll have lots of sunshine with a thin veil of clouds. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s with upper 80s inland. We’ll keep the sunshine around for the weekend. High temps will run mainly in the 80s, but we might get some 90s mixing in by Sunday. We’ll heat up early next week into the 90s. The humidity will be up as well. It won’t be as bad as last week, but we are going into the “Dog Days of Summer.” So it’s that time of year.

There is a moderate threat for rip currents today at the local beaches. Good for surfers, but not good for swimmers. Hopefully, that will improve over the weekend. Enjoy the nice weather.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler