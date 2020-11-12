BLOG: Extreme November Rainfall

I’m not trying to over-hype the rain we saw today with the title, the rain we had today was a big deal. Today was the second greatest rainfall total we’ve seen on a single November day.

Extreme Rainfall Totals

If we were to include that daily rainfall total to include every month, and everyday. Then we would be in 20th place. We will see light rain likely tonight, but the chance for flooding will diminish as flooded areas recede and improve in the next few hours.

Rain Totals as of 5 PM

We had a ton of rainfall from this storm system, Kempsville had a total of 7.04″, Oceana is the number represented on the graphic.

As a bonus this evening we got to see a double rainbow!

From Gates County

Friday morning we will see light rain, by the afternoon we will be dry with highs in the 60s and a breeze from the north around 10 mph.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson