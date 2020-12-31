BLOG: Extra rain to end the year

It has been a rainy year for us in Hampton Roads. We are going to end the year more than 9″ above average.

2020 Total Rainfall for Norfolk (KORF)

According to a few sources, more than 21,000 people lived in Norfolk in 1885. I found this fun birds-eye image of Norfolk and Portsmouth from the Library of Congress.

1891

The wettest months this year were August and September, then we had nearly 8 inches of rain fall each month. While we are going to see some rain today, most of us will see around 0.10″ of total rain this Thursday.

Future Trak at 1 PM

We could see some heavier showers pass by around the middle of the day. We should see scattered showers continue into the afternoon and evening, especially in North Carolina.

More Rain Tomorrow

Our New Year’s Day is looking wet, we’ll see cloudy skies and more rain likely, especially developing in the midday hours and the afternoon. This rain might stick around into Saturday, but by Saturday afternoon our weather is looking dry and mostly cloudy. Highs should be near 70 Saturday! One final round of rain will move in Sunday.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson