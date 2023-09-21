Wet and windy conditions are expected Friday and Saturday across the area as a tropical storm makes landfall in southeastern NC.

HAMPTON ROADS AND EASTERN VA IMPACTS:

WIND: 30-45 mph gusts, with some higher gusts along the coastline.

30-45 mph gusts, with some higher gusts along the coastline. RAIN: 2″ to 5″ of rain, with the heaviest late Friday into the overnight.

2″ to 5″ of rain, with the heaviest late Friday into the overnight. TIDAL FLOODING: Minor to Moderate tidal flooding in the metro, major tidal flooding possible inland along the James/York Rivers in Jamestown, Surry and Yorktown.

NE NC AND OUTER BANKS IMPACTS:

WIND: 30-45 mph gusts, with some higher gusts along the coastline to 45-55 mph in the southern OBX.

30-45 mph gusts, with some higher gusts along the coastline to 45-55 mph in the southern OBX. RAIN: 2″-5″ of rain in NE NC with 4″ to 6″ of rain in the OBX, with the heaviest late Friday into the overnight.

2″-5″ of rain in NE NC with 4″ to 6″ of rain in the OBX, with the heaviest late Friday into the overnight. TIDAL FLOODING: Some soundside flooding and oceanside flooding possible along NC 12 in the southern OBX. Exact impacts depend on wind direction late Saturday afternoon.

As of 11am Thursday, the National Hurricane Center has deemed the low off our coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. This does not really change the impacts to our area– but it allows the National Weather Service to issue Tropical Storm Warnings. These warnings are in effect for all of coastal areas through Saturday. The system will likely be named Ophelia.

The track from the NHC takes the low inland west of Ocracoke towards Beaufort/Atlantic Beach. The strongest winds will be to the eastern side of the low, so the further inland you are there will be less wind gusts.

Tides could be a big problem with this, especially Saturday. The tides will increase Friday, but the bigger impacts from tidal flooding will likely be Saturday morning and Saturday evening. Minor-Moderate tidal flooding could occur in the Hampton Roads area, with major tidal flooding towards areas of Yorktown and Jamestown. We could also see some beach erosion and ocean overwash along NC 12.

6.3 ft would be equal to what we saw in January of 2022. Check back for updates later today and tomorrow- as some adjustments to the tide forecasts are likely.

The bottom line here is this won’t be a huge storm, but it’ll be a good soaking rain and in some spots -too much rain. I expect to see some flooding issues Friday night and Saturday. Expect a moderate tropical storm. Tie down the boats and move your cars from the flood zone. We’ll be back to nicer weather by late Sunday into next week.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews