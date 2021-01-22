BLOG: End of the month snow?

It has been 1047 days since March 12, 2018. Why that day? Because that is the last time we had 1 inch of snow. We could see that streak come to an end if we see storm system at the end of next week develop and give us a chance for snowflakes.

Future Trak next Thursday

Before this arrives, we have another chance to see rain, that will be Monday and Tuesday. The speed and duration of that storm system will affect how the Thursday system looks, so at this point I’d take the snow chance as a grain of salt.

The one thing that stuck out at me is the lack of snow across much of the country. Looking at the snow depth map shows a lack of snow pack for many northern states. Most cities are seeing less snow than normal this winter.

Snow Depth

The mountains just to our west have seen some decent snow lately, if you are a skier/snowboarder, go take advantage of that! For our area we are seeing a dry month and a snow-less month.

We’ll see what next week brings!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson