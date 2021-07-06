Blog: Elsa Likely Becomes Hurricane Before Landfall; Tropical Rains Thursday for Hampton Roads

Now that Elsa has emerged from Cuba and is headed into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it is now expected to become a hurricane before its landfall on Wednesday. As of now, the National Hurricane Center has that landfall near the Big Bend early Wednesday morning.

From there, the system will hop on I-95 and come racing up to the northeast. The fast moving system will blow through the Hampton Roads area, as of now, later on Thursday. And while there is some wiggle room in our forecast, with room for tweaks and changes, it’s safe to say we’ll get a good dose of rain out of this.

NHC 5pm advisory and forecast track.

Thursday should start out relatively quiet, breezy with increasing cloud coverage. Temperatures should hold in the 80s through the afternoon. By the evening, we’ll look for the rain bands from Elsa to move into the region. Rain will be heavy at times, with the threat of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. There’s also the threat of an isolated tornado or two, which is typical for these tropical situations.

Elsa possible impacts locally.

The timing of these impacts, as of now, looks likely for Thursday evening into the late night hours. By Friday morning the system will be moving offshore to the northeast, winds turn offshore, there’s a few waves to catch and the weather shapes up. Partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid/upper 80s. A few leftover showers are possible as well with the breeze.

Highlight Thursday as the day to pay attention to, but it shouldn’t be anything the Hampton Roads area can’t handle.

We’ll continue to fine tune the details and update our forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro