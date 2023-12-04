This last weekend was…I’ll say it…Muggy! The humidity was high. Temps were seasonably high. We actually made it up to 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.

High Temps Yesterday

It just didn’t feel much like the upcoming holiday season. We had lots of thick clouds with occasional drizzle and some rain showers. I’d say this weekend’s weather was… “Meh”. Luckily, we are changing up the weather today.

We still had a bunch of clouds this morning, but the sun was starting to shine through more and more.

Tower Cam This Morning

A cold front was dropping to our south, and drier weather was starting to move in.

Regional Weather Map

A weak area of high pressure was to our west. However, it won’t really build-in today. Instead it will just hang out to our west. We will have some clearing through the day. We’ll hopefully, get to mostly sunny skies for a little while. The breeze will pick up out of the northwest, and then it will turn out of the northeast later in the day. High temps will aim for the upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast Temps Today

Our model has upper 50s, but I think we’ll make it to 60 over most of the metro. It will be much warmer down around Florida. It’s on the edge of the map, but some temps down there will make it into the 80s and possibly even the low 90s this afternoon.

Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine here. However, we’ll start and end cooler as the light winds stay out of the north/northeast. High temps will be in the low 50s. Another quick shot of even colder air will arrive by Wednesday. High temps will only be in the upper 40s.

Temperature Trend

However, on Wednesday we’ll have a little bump in moisture as a cold front enters the area. We’ll be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. There could be a wintry mix over areas to our northwest.

Future Trak (Wednesday)

The upper level air will be cold enough to support it, but surface and low-level temps will be well above freezing. If the moisture were to linger a little longer into the evening, then maybe we could see a couple of flurries near our region. For now the models bring in the drier air before the freezing temps arrive.

Either way we’ll be dry and chilly on Thursday with warming temps next weekend. Next Sunday could get interesting. I’ll leave that as a tease for now. I’ll have more on next weekend’s weather in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler