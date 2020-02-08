Blog: Drying Out and Cleaning Up

After a couple of days with storms and windy conditions, we will be drying out. The weather this weekend will be quiet, so if you need to clean up any debris in your yard you won’t have to worry about any more rain. Clouds will thicken up this afternoon but other than that, we won’t have any problems.

Forecast Today

We’ll be a bit warmer tomorrow with temperatures in the low 50s. But everyone across the US is feeling the chill this morning!



National Temps at 9AM

From this time yesterday though, it is hard to believe what a difference 24 hours can make! Brr. Make sure you have a coat if you’re heading out today!

24 Hour Temp Difference

If you were outside at all, or near a window yesterday, you know the wind was powerful! Luckily, it has died down and we won’t have any high wind gusts for today.

Wind Speeds Today

If you’re searching for a glimpse of winter weather though, you’ll have to take a field trip this weekend! There is snow in parts of West Virginia and Pennsylvania, but none near us!

Enjoy your weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka