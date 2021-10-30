Blog: Drying Out After a Soggy Friday

It has been dry over the past couple of months, so we needed rain and some did get a good soaking. Rain totals ranged between 0.5″-1.25″.

The wind also made for a gloomy day to be outside! Wind gusts up to 40 mph along the coast. Inland locations didn’t see the strongest gusts but still a windy day nonetheless.

But after the rain and wind has moved out, we have a beautiful weekend ahead! High temperatures both today and tomorrow will be in the upper 60s but we will start to cool off for the week ahead.

Are you going trick-or-treating tomorrow night?! The good news is, we will have perfect conditions for it! No rain, wind and comfortable temperatures.

Going into next week, we’re staying dry through the first half of the week before the next chance for rain arrives by Thursday. We’ll keep you updated as any changes come up!

Enjoy your weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka