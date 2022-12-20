Our local weather hasn’t changed much over the last couple of days, and it won’t change much over the next couple of days.

Today we have high pressure to the west. There’s a weak area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast with another one far to our northeast.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be dry and chilly today. High temps will run in the low-mid 40s.

Today’s Temperature Forecast

These will be pretty close to yesterday’s high temps. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a steady north breeze (8-12mph). Tomorrow the wind will lighten up, and it will be out of the east. We’ll start to pull in a little more moisture. So clouds will increase through the day form south to north.

Future Trak Tomorrow

We’ll stay dry except for a couple of stray showers over the southern Outer Banks. High temps will rise to the upper 40s to near 50.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

During the day tomorrow a big area of low pressure will start to strengthen over the central U.S. There will be a column of snow showers from Denver to Minneapolis ahead of that system.

Tomorrow’s Travel Forecast

Luckily a big portion of the country will be dry tomorrow for travel. Many won’t be so lucky on Thursday. We’ll develop some scattered rain showers over much of the eastern U.S. on Thursday. This will be mainly due to high moisture return and some overunning precip. However, the low will be strengthening over the Plains states. This will create a growing area of snow over the Midwest.

GFS Model Thursday

We will warm up here during the day (Big Time!) High temps will rise to the low 60s Thursday afternoon. This will mainly be driven by the increasing south wind.

Temperature Trend

The storm system in the Midwest is going to get a shot of energy on Thursday. A huge upper level trough will dip down from Canada. Plus, there will be some very cold air dropping southeast to meet some much milder air in the east. We’ll have lots of rain in the region. Showers will be scattered in the morning, but it could become pretty widespread in the afternoon.

Future Trak (Thursday)

The rain will continue on and off into Friday as the system slides east. We’ll start off mild on Friday morning with temps in the 50s. However, temps will crash as a powerful cold front slides through the region. Behind the front winds could gust to 40mph out of the west. We’ll have lots of rain in the morning, and that is agreed upon by most of the models. However, the afternoon is where it gets tricky. Drier air will be punching in from the west while our surface temperatures drop like a brick. So there is a chance for the rain to end as a brief wintry mix over our area.

GFS Model (Midday Friday)

European Model (Midday Friday)

The GFS is a little slower to bring in the dry air while the Euro is very quick to do so.

GFS VS Euro Friday Afternoon

This difference in the handling of the drier air and timing will make a big difference in the forecast. Keep this in mind though. The GFS model is always too broad in the 3+ day forecast. So the precip will likely be more scattered than you see. Also, surface air temps will be falling, but they will likely be above freezing. Ground temps will also be above freezing. So even if there is snow or sleet falling out of the sky for a little while, then it would likely melt. Tomorrow this time frame will be in range of the higher resolution models. So we’ll have more confidence in the forecast trend. There’s still plenty of time for the forecast to change, and it likely will due to the size of the developing system. Stay tuned for updates!

Either way we will be drier and much colder for the weekend. High temps will be only be in the upper 30s on Saturday. We’ll be in the low 30s for Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve And Day Forecast

With the big upper level trough (dip in the jetstream) overhead I do think we could get a few flurries between Friday night and Saturday, but we’ll see. It will be cold and breezy on Christmas Eve day. Low temps will be in the 20s and possibly teens in the morning. Wind chills could be in the single digits. Then in the afternoon high temps will only in the upper 30s. We’ll be cold and dry on Christmas Day. High temps will only be in the mid 30s. There will be less wind.

Again, the weather will be pretty messy for travel and shopping Thursday and Friday, but it will be colder and drier for the holiday weekend. Check back for updates on the active weather.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler