BLOG: Dry Sunday, watching the Gulf Of Mexico

After several days of rain, we are going to have a dry Sunday with partly cloudy skies. However, there could be rain for the southern OBX, so if your travels bring you there, you might want to stay north of Nags Head. The local VB Oceanfront weather should be nice.

2-3’+ waves possible

There might be some fun, but choppy waves for bodyboarders and surfers to catch Sunday.

Another thing I am watching are the tropics. There’s been a cluster of thunderstorms along the coast of Mexico for several days and it’s now entering the Gulf.

Possible Development of a storm in the Gulf of Mexico this week

The National Hurricane Center has this area pegged at 10% for development in 48 hours, and 40% in the next five days. Lets take a look at where the storm moves to by Friday.

Center of circulation still over the water Friday

This storm will meander in the Gulf of Mexico all this week. It may develop into “Bill” or it may not. It doesn’t look likely that it will get strong if it does develop. Regardless, we’ll keep an eye on it this week and let you know of any changes.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson