Blog: Dry Short-Term. Wet Long-Term.

I wish some of the dry weather in the short term would stick around just a little longer. Today and tomorrow are looking good, but rain is expected by Thanksgiving.

Today we have high pressure in the region. We will have lots of sunshine with a northerly breeze.

Regional Weather Map

High temps will be in the mid-upper 50s with dry conditions. Tomorrow the high pressure zone will slide offshore, but it will stay close enough to allow for partly cloudy skies. We’ll have a light south wind. So high temps will bump up to the mid-upper 60s. There will probably be a few 70s inland/south.

Temps Tomorrow Afternoon

We’ll have a warm front and a cold front move through on Thursday for Thanksgiving. This will bring us a pretty decent chance for rain. Dogh! It won’t be a washout, but I’ve got the chance for rain at 60% for now. The timing is still hard to pin down, but I’m thinking it will be wetter for the first half of the day through the early afternoon.

GFS Forecast Model

Then we might dry out a bit by the late afternoon into the evening, but that’s not a guarantee at this point. We’ll have a better idea by this evening as it gets in range of the hi-resolution models. That will happen by this evening. So watch meteorologist Don Slater on WAVY News 10.

Thanksgiving Forecast

At least it will be warm with high temps in the 70s.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with some isolated showers possible. High temps will be in the 60s. We’ll be in the 60s again on Saturday. We’ll have increasing clouds with a few showers late in the day. For now I see a drier forecast for Sunday, but we’ll see.

I’ve still got my eye on a weak disturbance in the Atlantic south of Bermuda.

Tropical Satellite

It has a low chance of becoming a subtropical system over the next few days. If it does form, then it might just meander around that area for a while. It’s doubtful it would threaten the U.S. Stay tuned for updates

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler