Our area is going to be in a dry/chilly pattern for a while. We have a large area of high pressure building into the region today with very dry air in place.

Regional Weather Map

Dew Points

The weather is going to be good for travel over a lot of country today. There is some rain far in the west, but the rest of the country will be dry.

Travel Forecast

Locally, we’ll have a lot of sunshine with a light north breeze. High temps will rise to the upper 40s to near 50.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll have similar weather tomorrow with lots of sun and chilly temps. In fact our weather won’t change much for the next few days. We’ll warm up a little by the weekend, but basically high temps will be in the upper 40s to low 50s through Sunday.

Temperature Trend

We’ll be dry through that whole time. It will still be good for much of the country tomorrow for travel. However, the rain will be moving east over the next couple of days.

Travel Forecast (Tomorrow)

Travel Forecast (Friday)

You’ll notice that there’s barely any snow in that forecast. I think a lot of folks are looking at more of a brown or green Christmas and not a white one. There is a decent snow pack in the Rocky Mountains, but there is a real lack of snow in the North and Northeast.

U.S. Snow Cover

A lot of the lightest blue areas on the map in the east and north will likely melt in the next 24 hours. There’s definitely no snow forecast for our region for Christmas, but a lot of the areas in the north will really be lacking snow this year. There is some snow at the regional ski resorts in West Virginia and western Virginia. So it may be a good time to visit them in the next couple of days.

In U.S. News…There has been a lot of flooding in the northeast from the recent system that impacted the east coast. Some small streams have turned into raging rivers. There have been evacuations, power outages, and even a few deaths. Here is one article with more information and some video: Northeast Flooding.

In world news… According to NOAA Earth just had its warmest November on record. We were 2.59 degrees above average. It was warm over the globe, but it was also the second warmest on record for North America. Here is the article with more information: Earth warmest November on record.

In that same vein… Temperatures across the central U.S. will be running about 15-25 degrees above average over the next few days.

Temperature Departure From Average

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler