If you’re heading to the airshow or the Isle of Wight County Fair today, the weather looks good. A few showers may approach the fair by late afternoon – 5 to 6pm. The fair closes at 6pm.

The showers will approach late this afternoon. By 4-5 pm we could see some showers move into Williamsburg and Surry area. By 6 pm, the Peninsula and by 630-7, a few showers will move into the metro. Overnight, more showers are expected with periods of rain. A few of these could produce a rumble of thunder or heavy rain. The showers will move out Monday afternoon and we’ll see drier conditions prevail for Monday night/Tuesday.

In the tropics, Nigel is expected to become a major hurricane over the next few days. Since it’s quick moving, we may not see significant surf from it compared to Lee which sat there for several days to our southeast. Nigel is expected to turn to the northeast by Wednesday and then quickly move away.

We’re now several months into hurricane season and looking at the list of names – we’ve used 14 of them. A typical season has 14 named storms – so we’re right there at the average now. With 2 and a half months left to go, we will see a few more storms, so this season will end up above average. We actually are at 15 if you include the unnamed storm the National Hurricane Center found in January, so we’re already above active technically…

I do think we need to keep an eye on the stalled front near the Florida coast by late week. Sometimes we can see areas of low pressure develop along these. The GFS/Euro want to do just that – and bring some heavy rain to our area late next week into the weekend (Fri/Sat). Something to watch… Right now I have a 40% chance of rain on our 7 day.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter