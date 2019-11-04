Blog: Dry & Cool Today, But Some Rain For Voters Tomorrow

We started off the day with some of the coldest weather yet this season. Temps were in the 30s and 40s. There were frost/freeze conditions over much of the area. However, we are going to have a nice warm up as we go through the day. High pressure is sitting over the region. It’s a strong high. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine throughout the day.

Regional Weather Map

We are also very dry outside with dew points in the 30s. There will be a light southeast wind developing. So temperatures will rise up to the low-mid 60s this afternoon. That’s quite a jump from the morning lows. So dress in layers. Tomorrow we’ll have quite a bit of moisture streaming up ahead of a cold front. So we’ll warm up with clouds increasing. We’ll also have some scattered rain showers moving in as well. The models have increased the coverage a little bit since yesterday. I’ve got the chance for rain at about 50%. The latest timing is from the mid morning through the early afternoon.

Future Trak (Late AM Tuesday)

This will impact voters. Especially those that vote on their lunch break. At least it will warm up a little bit. High temps will be in the upper 60s with a light southeast wind. The showers should taper off by the late afternoon into the evening. The front will move through around that time. Then we’ll dry out by tomorrow night. We’ll be cool and dry Wednesday and Thursday. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday looks interesting. A strong cold front will sweep through the area. We’ll have cold, wet, and windy conditions during the day. I’ve got the high temperature only near 50 right now, but it may not climb out of the 40s. The showers should move out by Friday night when the even colder air arrives. Other than a stray coastal shower on Saturday, the weekend looks ok. We’ll be chilly on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

The European model is very interesting on Monday for our region. Wintry weather? Don’t get too excited just yet. It’s too far out. So I’m going to leave that as a teaser for now. The forecast will likely change. I’ll talk a little more about that tomorrow.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler