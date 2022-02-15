Blog: Dry & chilly today, but warmer temps are around the corner!

This morning was a cold start to the day. We had temps mainly in the 20s, but there were some teens inland. That’s no surprise. However, some folks will be surprised at how much we’ll warm up this afternoon (from this morning’s low temperatures). Highs will be in the 40s. We have high pressure in the region with a weak cold front to our south.

Regional Weather Map

This is attached to a warm front that stretches to the west. We’ll have lots of sunshine today, but we’ll also have a light northeast breeze. It will turn out of the east by the afternoon. This will keep the temps from warming too much. So highs will be in the low 40s this afternoon. We’ll hit a few mid 40s inland/south. It will only be in the upper 30s north of the metro.

Forecast Temps Today

At least it will be dry, and the wind won’t be too bad. It will be kinda mild in the sun if you can get out of the breeze. But if you stay in the shade with the breeze, then it will be flat-out cold.

Tomorrow the front will push north as a warm front. High pressure will move around a bit, but it should be close enough to keep the rain to our west. However, we will have an increase in clouds. We’ll be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the south at 5-15mph. This will push the temperatures up to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It should be pretty nice out!

We’ll warm up even more on Thursday as the winds continue out of the south. Our high temps will probably be near 70. Our model is calling for low-mid 70s.

Forecast Temps Thursday

We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be some isolated showers in the area as the moisture increases.

By Friday a strong cold front will sweep in from the northwest. We’ll start off mild in the early part of the day. Temps will probably rise to the mid 60s during the mid-morning. However, temps will drop as we go through the day. They will probably wind up in the upper 40s by the late afternoon. We will have a lot of rain coming in. Rain showers will start up Thursday night, and they will continue through at least noon on Friday.

GFS Model Friday Morning

The showers will taper off during the afternoon, and they will hopefully end by the late afternoon-early evening. We’ll be cool and dry on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Here is some world news. Apparently, January 2022 was the 6th warmest on record for the earth according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). How is that possible since we were so cold here in January? Joe Witte who is associated with NASA and JPL sent me an email lately that showed a very interesting graphic. This is the departure from average for the globe.

This shows a cold blob over the eastern U.S. and Canada, but it shows well-above average temperatures over a large portion of the planet. It was also below average over the central Pacific. Remember there is a La Nina pattern there. Going forward, I think there will be a lot of warm air here over the next couple of weeks. Not the entire time, but still….

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler