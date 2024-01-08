Today will be a decent day to prepare for tomorrow. Today we have high pressure in the area. We’ll have a lot of sunshine with a steady northeast breeze.

Regional Weather Map

High temps will be in the mid-upper 40s.

Forecast Temps Today

While we’ll have quiet weather here today. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will be strengthening to our west. It will bring rain and storms to the south central U.S. with snow in the north central U.S. Some areas in the Midwest could get a foot of snow.

Forecast Map Today

By tomorrow the low will strengthen even more as it heads towards the Appalachian Mountains. High pressure will push offshore.

Surface Map Tomorrow

There will also be a sizable upper level trough swinging in behind the surface low.

We’ll be in the warm zone for a long stretch of time. Strong southeast winds will push our high temps up to the low 60s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The wind will increase through the day. Gusts will be 25-30mph in the morning. They will reach 45-55mph in the afternoon.

Wind Gusts Forecast Tuesday Afternoon

The winds may even gust to 60mph for a time in the evening. At least for some areas near the shore. I will say that sometimes the models tend to overforecast winds for south to north moving storm systems. So we’ll see. Either way this could lead to some scattered power outages. It’s possible that some severe winds could happen in the evening. Isolated tornadoes may also be possible.

Severe Risk (Tuesday Late Afternoon-Evening)

There will be some scattered rain showers tomorrow morning as the moisture quickly ramps up.

Future Trak (Tuesday Morning)

The models suggest a break in the rain around midday.

Future Trak (Midday Tuesday)

If that happens, then it could help to heat up the temps a bit more than the low 60s, and that could increase the fuel for storms in the evening. A large cluster of showers and storms will be moving in from the west during the early evening.

Future Trak (Early Evening Tuesday)

This activity will still be ahead of the cold front. However, the front will start moving through in the later evening. It looks like a big line will move through between 7 and 10mph with the rain ending after 11pm.

Future Trak (9pm Tuesday)

The wind will turn out of the west, and it will stay gusty through Wednesday morning, but it won’t be as windy as tomorrow.

With the prolonged south/southeast winds it is forecast that there will be some moderate tidal flooding along the north end of the Albemarle Sound.

Albemarle Flooding

This could stretch up into the Knotts Island area and southern Virginia Beach. The lower Chesapeake Bay shouldn’t have much tidal flooding due to the wind direction (south then west). However, there may be some more tidal flooding on the sound-side of the Outer Banks on Wednesday as the west winds hold steady for a while. This part of the forecast still could change. So check back for updates.

The rainfall forecast is coming into view. It looks like we’ll get about 1 to 1.5″ of rainfall with some locations possibly getting over 2″.

Rainfall Forecast

This could lead to some isolated flooding in the region by itself.

We’ll be dry and cool on Wednesday and Thursday with high temps in the 50s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler