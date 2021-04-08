BLOG: Dry and sunny today, t-storms Friday

It’s going to be a cooler day, more like Spring with highs in the 60s across our region this afternoon. That’s because of a easterly breeze coming off the ocean. That should reduce pollen counts a bit, but I would still expect tree pollen levels to remain high through the day.

Afternoon temperatures

Overnight we will see increasing clouds and a chance for rain developing tomorrow afternoon. With the rain, there could be a couple of thunderstorms. Severe weather is not looking likely.

Future Trak at 3 PM Friday

Future Trak at 6 PM Friday

Our model thinks there could be some slow moving thunderstorms. With that, downpours could give us a quick inch or two of rain tomorrow in a couple of cities. Not widespread.

Possible Rain Totals

Again, to get these high totals, we will need to see thunderstorms develop. If we do not see thunderstorms, then rain totals will likely be around 0.25″

This weekend is looking fairly dry Saturday, but Sunday there’s another chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s this weekend.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson