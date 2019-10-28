Blog: Dry and Sunny For Now

Feeling like fall as we start off the work week! We had rain move through on Sunday, but all of that has cleared out to start Monday. Plenty of sunshine across the region!

Radar

Did you walk outside yesterday? It was HUMID! Once the cold front moved through, we have cooler air and drier air in place. We’ll top off in the low 70s this afternoon! Average for this time of the year is 67 degrees.

Monday’s Forecast

The weather pattern will stay fairly quiet for the next couple of days as high pressure is overhead.

Satellite/ Radar East Coast

But what about the all important Halloween forecast?! It’s looking like there could be a few scattered showers, but at this point it looks like the rain will stay further inland near the I-95 corridor. We’ll keep you updated on that if it changes!

GFS for Thursday Evening

Enjoy the sunshine and mild conditions today because it does look like a cool down is coming our way later this weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka