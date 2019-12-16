BLOG: Dry and mild Monday, rainy Tuesday

A large storm system is going to develop across the Midwest tonight and tomorrow which is going to bring rain and snow just to our north Monday morning.

Future Trak Monday 7 PM

The storm system will bring more than 1000 miles of rain and snow from NYC to southern Louisiana. However, for us, no rain Monday! On this Future Trak, its a bit hidden, but do you see the colored ovals over the southern states? The brown shaded area over LA and MS is the zone of an enhanced risk for severe weather. As the storm moves towards Tidewater, we will only see increasing clouds tomorrow.

Rain Develops Tuesday

Rain will develop in the morning on Tuesday, it will likely fill in our area and be a bit heavier by the afternoon. We won’t have to worry about severe weather as this moves through, just a few areas of heavy rain in the evening. Colder air will then move in after the rain moves out. For the rest of the upcoming week, highs will be in the 40s.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson