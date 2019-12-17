Blog: Drastic temperature changes ahead — isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday

We have a cloudy sky outside right now but rain is quickly approaching from the west. Later this morning and into the early afternoon we’ll see rain across the region. But ahead of this front, it is warm!

Rain as of 9:30 AM

We’ll have two rounds of rain, the first through the early afternoon then the second will be mid-afternoon into the early evening. We could see a few thunderstorms throughout the afternoon but they will be very isolated. The SPC has part of NE NC in a marginal risk which is a 1/5 on the scale.

SPC Day 1 Outlook

Yesterday across the south, many areas were dealing with a tornado outbreak. You can catch up on the latest with that here.

What everyone will notice though is the crashing temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s but through the overnight hours we’ll fall into the upper 30s. Bundle up for tomorrow!

Temperature Trends

The cold air will stick around the rest of the week! Getting a taste of winter before it officially begins on Saturday at 11:19 PM.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka