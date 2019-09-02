BLOG: Dorian might move across OBX

First of all, I want to start with this incredible picture being shared tonight, from earlier the NOAA Hurricane Hunters captured this view from inside the eye!

Hurricane Dorian is still a very strong Category 5 Hurricane. At the time of writing this blog, the center of the storm is directly over the Bahamas, bringing destructive winds to the island towns. The storm is a slow mover, its only going 5 mph. If you were in a foot race, you could outrun this storm!

The National Hurricane Center still has the storm moving towards the OBX and Hampton Roads later this week.

Sunday 7pm Advisory

The path of Dorian looks very similar to 2014’s Hurricane Arthur. For more on that, check out my blog from yesterday.

The difficultly we have at this point is figuring out if it is going to stay on that path and exactly what time we will see it move in to our area.

One thing that I have noticed is the side of the storm will be changing when it gets here. At this point, Dorian is a compact hurricane, by later this week it will be much bigger in size.

Future Trak Friday, 8AM

The wind field, or the size of where the winds are the strongest, could include the Hampton Roads cities and give us strong wind gusts greater than 40 mph. This is also a possibility for the Eastern Shore. Also heavy rain could contribute to some flooding. Tidal flooding is a possibility too.

Remember, this storm is 5 days out, models struggle in this longer time frame, so changes will be coming. Stay tuned for updates!

Surf Update

Surfline.com Surf Forecast for Frisco

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson