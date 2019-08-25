BLOG: Dorian forms, Erin next?

Erin may form near Florida

First of all, lets talk about Tropical Storm Dorian. As of the time I am writing this, the storm has winds sustained at 40 mph and is moving to the West at 12 mph. This storm has a long way to go before it moves into the Caribbean, but it may strengthen, into a Category 1 Hurricane.

5 Day Forecast

After 5 days this storm will be still East of Cuba. The long range models still don’t have a good handle on this storm longer out so we will keep an eye on it as it moves closer to North America.

The storm that is going to indirectly impact us this week is this disturbance near Florida.

Early Models

It may become the next storm, named Erin. The good news is that our weather models all agree it is going to take a path offshore of our area, but depending on how wide it is it will keep the northeast wind and cloudy skies for the next several days. I see rain and clouds in our forecast Sunday through Wednesday. After then, Erin, or the area of low pressure will move further away from us and we should see a nice stretch of sunshine.

Surf Update:

Depending on how strong this tropical disturbance becomes we are going to see bigger waves for the next few days. Conditions will keep it choppy as we will see a NE wind. Expect 3-4 ft waves early this week. Then cleaner sets possibly arrive late Tuesday or Wednesday. Waves may still be chest high Wednesday!