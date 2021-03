What are you going to grow this year? Tomatoes, potatoes, peas or flowers? Unless the plant can handle a hard freeze, I would wait a few more weeks to start your garden.

A few last freeze dates.

Remember, these are the average last freeze dates. So there could be a freeze following these numbers by a couple of weeks, or not, so keep that in mind.

Last Frost Map

With the dry weather we will see for the next week or so, take advantage of it and get the garden ready and plan for a productive summer to come!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson