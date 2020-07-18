Blog: Dog Days of Summer

The only break we’ll see from the heat and humidity is if you’re inside in A/C! Temperatures through the next week will continue to be above average in the low to mid 90s. Not only that, once you factor in the heat index it will feel close to 100 degrees each day. Stay cool!

Heat Index Sunday

The month of July is already halfway over! Time is just flying by it seems. But this month has been WARM. Almost every day above average! And that really doesn’t change through the week ahead.

July Temps

If your grass is looking a little lifeless or the garden starting to wither, the lack of rainfall may be the culprit of that! Since June 1st we are well below average for rainfall and there isn’t much coming our way either.

The European model is only predicting 0.5″-1″ through the next 6 days!

European Model Forecast thru Thursday

The last 10 days we have only seen 2 days with any amount of rainfall, so it certainly has been a dry summer so far!

Rain Past 10 Days

We’ll keep you updated on the timing and any changes to the forecast!