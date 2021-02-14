Blog: Does The Sun Make a Return to Hampton Roads?

Short answer, yes.

Long answer, briefly for about a day and a half in between our next few shots at more (yes, more) rain.

Round after round after round of rain. That’s been the case for the past several days and it will be the case for the next several. It feels like we’ve been in the ring with Rocky Balboa, just stretching the fight to round 15. The rain tonight will continue to soak us through midnight. There will be a few pockets of some moderate to heavy rain at times, but at least no winter weather to deal with, just chilly rain. Considering the ground is so soaked, a lot of this will be difficult to absorb into the ground, so be wary of standing water/minor flooding on the roads.

Rain tapers off after midnight.

Beyond midnight as the rain tapers off, temperatures should hang in the upper 30s through dawn Monday. While we get a brief break from the rain, it won’t really be too dry. Expect a damp, drizzly, foggy and cloudy day. Highs in the low 40s (at best) before our next round of rain slides in. We’ll look for a few showers to develop late Monday night from the west as a frontal system fills in rain by Tuesday morning. Maybe even a rumble of thunder or two with this round.

Downpours and even some thunder roll through Tuesday morning.

Now Tuesday’s rain will not be an all-day affair, in fact, we may even see some sun by the afternoon! A warm breeze will blow to help clear us out and get our highs near 60°(!). Any brief breaks of sun on Tuesday will set us up for more sun on Wednesday, but highs take a hit. Only in the upper 30s by midweek.

Alright, so what gives. Why has it been round after round of rain? We’ve really tapped into the jet stream, partly because a large pool of cold air has been locked in place for the north-central United States.

Cold air dislodging the storm track, bringing round after round of rain here at home.

Look at these temperatures! This cold air is pooling all the way down to Texas, where the ENTIRE state is under a Winter Storm Warning. This is dislodging the flow of weather, diverting it down and around the pool of cold air. So any and all moisture gets picked up from the south and trained right up the I-95 corridor. It’s why last week was round after round of rain, and this week the same.

Here we go again… another busy week of weather.

At least there’s sun on the horizon! The forecast in the 5+ day range is looking quiet, gosh, which is much deserved.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro