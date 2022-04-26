Throughout the evening we have been getting reports across the Southside of damage here and there. The worst came from the home in Suffolk that had a tree land on it. Read more about that here:



One person seriously injured after tree falls on home

We have had reports of down trees also blocking Route 10 outside of Smithfield.

This was part of a long line of strong storms that moved through the region around that time.

Radar and storm wind

We had reports of hail from Isle Of Wight county with this storm cell.

1 inch hail and down trees from around Isle of Wight county tonight

Finally we had two other reports of damage, There were snapped tree limbs around Franklin and one in which a roof was blown off a building in Chesapeake (Portlock neighborhood)

The wind gusts we saw from the storms tonight were impressive and the cause of the scattered damage.

Peak wind gusts

The next several days will be sunny, cooler and calmer with no storms expected. If you have any other storm reports to send in, email us at ReportIt@wavy.com



Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson