Yesterday was nice! We did dry out gradually as forecast with dew points falling from near 60 in the morning to the 40s by the afternoon. High temps made it into the 60s. This was behind a cold front that is now well offshore.

Regional Weather Map

We started this morning with mostly clear skies. However, there was a few spots with some marine fog.

Marine Fog This Morning

We are going to have some pretty nice weather today. It will be cooler though as high temps will aim for the upper 50s.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll have lots of dry air and lots of sunshine. Dew points will drop to the 30s by midday. There will be a northwest wind at 8-12mph.

Tomorrow looks good as well, but temps will cool a little more. We’ll start off in the 30s. Then high temps will be closer to 50 degrees during the afternoon. The average high is in the low 50s for this time of year. We’ll be partly cloudy through the day.

By Sunday we’ll have a quick moving (and weak) area of low pressure forming to our west. This will zip through the region between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. So by late Sunday afternoon we’ll have a few rain showers here. Meanwhile, there will be a wintry mix over parts of northern and western Virginia.

Future Trak (Sunday Afternoon)

The wintry mix could drop as far south as to near Richmond by the evening. There could be some accumulations between there, D.C., and Roanoke

Future Trak (Sunday Evening)

Snowfall Forecast Through Sunday Evening

So check your travel plans if you are headed that way. Our high temps will only be in the mid-upper 40s on Sunday, but that will be too mild for any wintry weather here. Sorry snow lovers! The Heat Miser winds this round.

We’ll have pretty quiet weather early next week with high temps in the 50s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler