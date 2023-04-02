Yesterday was warm and windy as expected. We had many winds gusting to over 40mph.

Max Wind Gusts

We had a few storms yesterday afternoon with some brief sun following. Then we had a few storms again last night.

Rain Last Night

The storms were north of the metro. They fizzled out though as they tried to drop south. So a lot of the area just didn’t get much rain. Most locations only had around a tenth of an inch with a few lucky locations getting over a half an inch where the stronger storms hit.

24 Hour Rainfall

We need rain. We really haven’t had much in the last 10 days.

Rainfall Past 10 Days

We won’t see much rain over the next few days. Today we have a cold front dropping to our south with high pressure building in.

Regional Weather map

We’ll be cooler today with lots of sunshine. High temps will be in the upper 50s.

Forecast Temps Today

Winds will be up a bit, but it won’t be nearly as windy as yesterday. We’ll have some gusts to 25mph out of the northwest this morning. Winds will lighten up even more this afternoon.

Tomorrow we’ll have a south wind return. We’ll have mostly sunny skies too. So high temps will rise to near 70. We’ll stay dry over the next couple of days, but the humidity will rise this week along with warming temps.

Muggy Meter

Temperature Trend

There will be a decent chance for rain later this week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler