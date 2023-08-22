Locally today we are going to have some nice cooling and drying. A cool front was moving very slowly to the south this morning, but it hadn’t moved through the metro as of the time of this writing.

Regional Weather Map

The front will pick up some speed and drop to our south today. It will be another one of those days when we start off pretty warm and humid, but then it feels much fresher by the end of the day. Winds will pick up behind the front. They will run out of the north/northeast at 10-15mph with a few gusts to 20mph. We’ll be partly cloudy for the majority of the day. So high temps will only be in the low-mid 80s this afternoon. There will be some mid-upper 80s inland/south.

Forecast Temps Today

Notice the extreme heat in the central part of the country.

Around here the dew points started in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. They will drop to the low 60s by this evening.

Muggy Meter

The humidity will stay down all day tomorrow. Wednesday looks awesome! We’ll be mostly sunny with dry conditions. High temps will be in the low 80s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have a steady breeze out of the east/northeast. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to near 60 most of the day. We’ll stay quiet on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. However, we’ll heat up on Friday. High temps will return to the low-mid 90s. The heat index will likely be over 100. There won’t be much rain through that time, but the chance for rain will increase on Saturday as a cold front sinks through the area. I’ll have more on the weekend forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meanwhile the tropics has become super busy in a short period of time. Here’s the latest: Emily is no longer a tropical system, Harold is a new tropical storm in the western Gulf of Mexico, and Gert is falling apart.

Tropical Satellite

Tropical storm Franklin is still going, but it is fairly disorganized at the moment. It is on a meandering northerly track. It will aim for the Dominican Republic late tonight. It will probably make landfall there early Wednesday morning.

Track Of Franklin

They will have some strong gusty winds and heavy rain over the island of Hispaniola, but it shouldn’t be up to hurricane force. It should weaken over land, but only for a bit. After that land interaction, the storm will move northeast and roll over more warm water. Plus, the upper level winds should be light, and that will favor some strengthening. So the latest forecast has Franklin becoming a hurricane in a few days. It could get closer to Bermuda by the end of the weekend. We’ll see.

Track Of Franklin

Meanwhile, we are tracking newly formed tropical storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite/Radar And Wind Gusts

It already brought some strong gusts to Corpus Christi. Winds could gust to over 60mph as it makes landfall later this morning into the midday hours.

Track Of Harold

After that it will quickly grind down to a depression and then a post tropical low as it moves west/northwest. However, the rain will be heavy over parts of northern Mexico and southern Texas. As the heavy rain hits the higher elevations, it may cause some flooding and mudslides. It could be similar conditions to what happened with Hilary in California recently, but on a smaller scale.

The tropical systems won’t affect us directly, but waves will increase soon from all of the tropical activity. There is a moderate threat for rip currents at the beaches today with waves running about 2-4 ft. There could be a moderate or even high risk over the next couple of days. The good news is there might be some decent surf for the ECSC this week. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler