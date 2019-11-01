BLOG: Cooler day ahead after the storms

It was a windy night, peak wind gusts will close to 60 mph in many areas across Hampton Roads last night.

Peak Wind Gusts

The locations which saw the strongest winds were in Norfolk at the base, and also at Oceana in Virginia Beach. There were some power outages reported this morning, likely from the winds, but not as widespread as I would have expected from the intense gusts we had with the storms.

Today winds will be mostly from the northwest at 10-15 mph. In the late afternoon the wind speeds will decrease.

Cooler Day Ahead

Temperatures will only be in the 50s and barely 60 degrees today. Almost 30 degrees colder than what we had yesterday!

For the upcoming weekend, temperatures will be about the same as today, close to 60 degrees for daytime high temperatures and in the 40s overnight. There could be a frost Saturday morning for inland and western locations like Wakefield and Franklin. We should stay frost free in Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach and all across the Peninsula.

Launch Scheduled for Saturday

Remember, the next launch from Wallops is this Saturday morning! For more information on the rocket launch, check out the video I made:

Everything You Need To Know about the next Wallops Launch