This week is looking pretty cool overall. It’s interesting because the temps in the east and northeast are running in a cooler pattern, but things are heating up in the west and the deep south. Today for instance we will be in the low-mid 70s with a light northeast breeze.

Forecast Temps Today

High pressure is to our north with a cold front stalling out to our south.

Regional Weather Map

The breeze out of the northeast will be a dry one, but there is some moisture pushing up from the southwest in the upper levels. So that’s why we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies today, and that is also why there are some showers to our west. The showers will try and push east a bit, but most of them will fall apart. So there’s a low chance for an isolated shower in a few counties east of I-95. The rest of the region should be good. Temps will be nice, but a tad cool (for mid May). Highs will be in the low-mid 70s.

It will rise to the upper 80s to low 90s over parts of the Deep South. They will actually heat up quite a bit in the western U.S. and Canada.

Forecast Temps Out West

Tomorrow we’ll warm up a bit more as the wind turns out of the southwest. The breeze will increase with some gusts up to 20mph. However, the moisture will also increase. So our clouds will also increase. There will also be a chance for a few showers in the afternoon along with isolated t’storms.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

High temps will rise to the upper 70s with a couple of 80s inland/south.

The best chance for rain will be tomorrow night as a cold front sinks into the area.

Future Trak (Tuesday Night)

The front will drop south on Wednesday. We’ll have a few leftover showers Wednesday morning. Then we’ll dry out by midday. High temps will only be near 70.

Forecast Temps Wednesday

We’ll be even cooler and dry on Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 60s. Our average highs are in the mid 70s this time of year.

Some good news for our region… Recent rains have officially knocked Hampton Roads out of the drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor updated late last week, and it showed the good news.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Notice though that the Eastern Shore is still in a moderate drought. It has been tough for that area to shake that status. So, hopefully, they get some more rain soon. My grass is looking good, and a lot of yards are doin the same. The cool weather grass is looking great, but the warm weather grass is trying to make up its mind as to whether it wants to thrive or hold. That’s due to the recent cool weather I think. At least most of the days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler