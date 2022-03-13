Blog: Cool Sunday ahead of a rebound into the 60s this work week

We moved the clocks forward, but it feels like we took a step back in the weather. Our highs today will only be in the 40s, something we’re more used to seeing in January and February than mid March.

Winds will not be as strong today – only in the 10-20 mph range for some gusts. We’ll call it breezy at times. That’s enough wind to still make it feel a little cooler out there, but the sunshine should counter that and make it at least look/feel a little nicer than Saturday afternoon.

Speaking of Saturday afternoon- did you see any snow?! Quite an impressive band of snow setup over parts of interior southside. We got reports from much of the area of at least snowflakes falling from the sky. Some areas picked up a light accumulation. Thankfully, no reports of any issues. Near Richmond and towards Charlottesville, snow was able to stick more. Some places picked up a decent accumulation in those areas.

Check out the view from Shenandoah. Skyline Drive was snow covered and blizzard conditions were even reported in some spots!

What a difference a day makes! Skyline Drive remains closed. pic.twitter.com/KDOJMWUUfr — ShenandoahNPS (@ShenandoahNPS) March 12, 2022

Okay, back to our local weather. Across Hampton Roads and NE NC, we can expect to see a good amount of sunshine Sunday and Monday as high pressure takes control. This will result in some cool mornings, but decent afternoons. We’ll drop into the 30s tonight and start out in the 30s Monday morning, but rebound into the upper 50s and low 60s Monday for highs.

That area of high pressure remains the dominant feature in our weather until we get to Wednesday. Another batch of moisture will approach our area, giving us a few showers. A few of those could linger into Thursday morning as well. It’ll be slightly cooler with the extra cloud cover and rain showers.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

