I’ll talk about the forecast temps in a minute. But first, a quick recap…

We had a stretch of warm weather up until yesterday. Temps were in the 70s and even 80s recently.

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

Yesterday, temps were warm again. We finally had some clearing in the afternoon. It was pretty nice out except for some of the smoky smell from the wildfire in Tyrrell county NC and some higher humidity. High temps did make it into the mid 70s.

Temperatures Since Yesterday

This morning started off with some fog and a few clouds. There were a few rain showers last night that put down some extra moisture in the region. So that may have enhanced the fog for a bit.

Tower Cam 10 This Morning

A cold front swiped through the area last night. Now it is sinking to our south.

Regional Weather Map

The front will sink a bit more to the south before it stalls out. High pressure will NOT build in today behind it. So we’ll actually have increasing clouds after some brief AM sun. I’m not expecting rain during the day, but a stray shower may sneak in by the early evening. High temps will be held down today by the increasing clouds and light northeast breeze. They will only make it to the upper 50s to near 60 today.

Forecast Temps Today

Tonight the front will stall out to our south. A weak area of low pressure will ride east along the front. This will push moisture up over the boundary into our region. We’ll have cloudy skies with a lot of rain during the overnight hours.

Future Trak Tonight

Rain should mostly be light, but it may be moderate in spots. The good news is that 1. This should clean out the pollen for a day. 2. The rain should end between 5 and 7am tomorrow morning.

Future Trak Tomorrow Morning

After some spotty showers and some clearing we’ll have clearing skies. The wind will pick up a little more out of the north. Gusts may be up to 20mph. This will keep the temps down again, but at least we’ll dry out. High temps will be in the 50s again.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be cool and dry for one more day (Thursday). However, we should finally warm up by Friday. High temps will rise back to near 70 degrees.

We’ll warm up even more on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s, but there will be a good bit of rain through the day. I’ll go into more detail about next weekend in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler