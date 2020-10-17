Blog: Cool October Day

It might have been a bit of a shock to the system waking up this morning with temperatures in the 40s for many locations! After the cold front moved through, we had a huge change in store. But the good news is, today is the coolest day of the week before we start to warm up again.

We are also drying out, and there is no rain to worry about! The beach is looking good, but surf is rather choppy today. Plus with the winds, it’ll make for a cold walk along the ocean.

High pressure is in place for the next couple of days so that will keep our weather pattern quiet with plenty of sunshine! There isn’t much out there to worry about.

The mugginess is gone for now but as the temperatures climb later this week, so will the dew points. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the low 70s but we will climb well above that through the middle of the week! I’m looking forward to it.

I hope you have a great weekend and can enjoy the sunshine! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka