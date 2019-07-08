Blog: Cool Front Causes More Rain Showers & Storms

We’ve had lots of rain over the region in the last 24 hours. We definitely needed it, but the timing could have been better. As of this writing these were the 48 hour rain totals over the region:

48 Hour Rain Totals

We had some scattered heavy showers during the morning commute, but for the bulk of that time the showers were mainly north and south of Hampton Roads.

We have had a thick layer of humidity in the region since last week. However, today there is a cold front moving into the region. There is also a weak area of low pressure near the front as well. These will create more scattered showers and storms as we go through the day. Rain will be heavy in a few areas.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

High temps will be in the low 80s this afternoon, but it will be very muggy. So it will feel like the the upper 80s to near 90 with the heat index. By the evening the front will be moving south of the metro. There will still be some scattered showers and storms during the evening commute. However, the focus will shift from southeast Virginia to northeast North Carolina.

Future Trak (This Evening)

The rain will push south overnight. Before it ends we could pick up anything from a quarter of an inch of rain up to an inch and a half.

Rainfall Forecast

Then there might just be a stray shower over North Carolina tomorrow morning. Most likely over the Outer Banks. Through the day we’ll all dry though out with clearing skies. High temps will be in the low 80s. It will become a nice day! We’ll be nice again on Wednesday with fair skies, dry air, and highs in the mid 80s. High temps will be near 90 on Thursday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies for most of the day, but a few showers and storms may arrive late in the day. We’ll be hot and humid on Friday. Highs will be near 90. We’ll have some scattered showers and storms returning. The latest update from the models shows a pretty quiet weekend overall, but some of them have a few showers over parts of North Carolina. So we’ll see if they try to move back north (after a shift south from yesterday).

In the tropics…Things are quiet for now. However, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a high chance for tropical development over the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

Watching The Tropics

The models continue to show a developing area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico as we get into Thursday and Friday. They have an area of low pressure forming generally off the coast of Mississippi and Alabama. The trend then is to have it drifting west for a time. This will likely come from the front stalling out down there and creating an area of low pressure along it. Stay tuned for updates through the week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler