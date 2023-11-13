Over the weekend we had a lot of clouds linger over the region. We did have a few rain showers, but it hardly added to anything in the rain gauge.

Satellite/Radar Yesterday

We did have some sun in the afternoon, but it was brief. It was also chilly over the weekend, but that was expected. High temps were in the 50s both days. Today we’ll continue with the chill, but at least we’ll get our sunshine back. High pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

There is a little wind-shift (broken black line) to our west. It will move through this afternoon, but will barely have any impact. Basically we’ll have a light north wind this morning with a light west wind this afternoon. Again…We’ll have lots of sunshine through the day with some scattered cirrus clouds. High temps will aim for the upper 50s.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll be below average here in the Mid-Atlantic. However, those 60s and 70s to our west are actually way above average. At least over the Midwest and northern Plains.

Temperature Departure From Average

Tomorrow a cold front will slide to our south. This will up the winds from the north. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. This will reinforce the chilly air in place. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine, but high temps will stay in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

It will probably feel much colder with the strong breeze. We’ll warm up slightly on Wednesday with more high temps near 60 and less wind. We’ll warm to the upper 60s by Thursday. We’ll stay dry through that time. On Friday some extra moisture will move into the region. We’ll have increasing clouds. There may be some isolated to scattered showers later in the afternoon. There will be an offshore low that will get a little closer to our area. If it pans out then Friday night might be our best bet for some much-needed rainfall. We’ll see if we get it though. It’s too early to trust that chance. I’ll have more on that and the local drought in tomorrow’s weather blog.

There is a weak tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean that has a medium chance of formation over the next few days. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Tropical Satellite

There is actually an non-tropical area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico that is moving east. This will bring some desperately-needed rainfall to some of the Gulf Coast States.

GFS Forecast Model

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler