Blog: Cool, Crisp Fall Air

A perfect weekend for fall festivals, apple picking and pumpkin patch going! Highs today will be a bit below average, only topping off in the upper 60s. You’ll want to have a light jacket on hand! Tomorrows temperatures will be very similar, with highs near 70.

Sunday Temp Forecast

The good news is, we’re staying dry today! We’ll have plenty of sunshine and you won’t have to worry about rain. If you want a completely sunny sky, today is the day for you! Tomorrow we will have some rain moving back in with cloud cover. Isolated showers will be moving in from the south, so the best chance of rain will be in NE NC. Some showers will cross the state line.

RPM Sunday Evening

Other than that, the rain chances for the week are very low! Much of the week ahead will be dry with more sunshine.

The tropics have been very busy this season, and we’re now on the 24th named storm. Tropical Storm Gamma is picking up momentum as it moves towards the Yucatan Peninsula. It will bring rainfall there and parts of Mexico as well. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place.

Tropical Satellite

Hope you can enjoy the weather this weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka