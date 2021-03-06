Blog: Cold Weekend Ahead

February was a completely rain filled month, but things are changing in March! We will see a lot of sunshine over the next week. Unfortunately, the warm temperatures aren’t lining up with that for the weekend. Much of the country is feeling the chill though!

USA Temps

But beggars can’t be choosers, I’ll take any sunshine I can get! High pressure in place means we’ll have a quiet weather pattern for some time. Trying to get outside and enjoy the sunshine? It might be a bit chilly but bundle up and get some Vitamin D!

Outdoor Forecast

There is some rain to our south, but that will stay out of the area and we’ll just have some clouds from it this morning. Then a front moves through on Monday that will drive temperatures back into the 60s and 70s for much of the week ahead!

Sat/ Rad

After the rainy February that we had I can’t complain about the cold with the sunshine! Hope you enjoy your weekend. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka