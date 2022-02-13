Blog: Cold Sunday with some snow showers this evening

A chilly Sunday expected across the area! I wish we could throw a penalty flag to Mother Nature and give her a 15 degree penalty on this big game Sunday to help warm it up.

Sunday’s temperatures will not climb too much – it will be in the low 40s to upper 30s much of the day. A stiff north to northeast wind of 10-20 mph, with some higher gusts to 30 is expected as well. That will make it feel a little cooler.

So, the big talk of course is the snow – but I wouldn’t get too excited. This will be more of a “oh look it’s snowing” event than a big impact event.

Our chance of snow showers comes late Sunday afternoon and evening -as the front approaches our area. A wintry mix will occur initially, with some snow showers towards the evening. Check out the FutureTrack below for the latest timing and don’t forget you can track the snow by using our WAVY Weather App.

Overall, any snowfall amounts are expected to be minimal with a light accumulation possible on the grass and elevated surfaces.

A few snow flurries/snow showers will linger into Sunday night and Monday. We’ll see a chilly Monday with highs only in the 30s. The wind will still be up on Monday, so that will make it feel colder once again.

Later in the week, looks like we’ll warm up again with temperatures heading back into the 50s and 60s. A front comes through late Thursday, helping to cool us down and bring us some showers.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter