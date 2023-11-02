This morning we had a lot of sunshine to start the day, but temps bottomed out in the 20s and 30s in some inland areas.

Temps This Morning

Today we have a large area of high pressure overhead. It is covering the eastern third of the country, but it is centered overhead.

Regional Weather Map

There is a northeast wind coming around it, and that it pulling down some unseasonably cold and dry air. Dew points are in the 20s and 30s.

Dew Points

Today we’ll have a lot of sunshine with a few clouds along the coast. The wind will run at 5-15mph. That will keep the high temps down in the low-mid 50s during the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and light winds. So low temps will drop back close to where they were this morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

I do think that it will be colder in the metro due to the lack of wind overnight. Tomorrow we’ll have full sunshine through the day. There will only be a light wind out of the east/northeast. So high temps will be able to warm to the low 60s during the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have more dry weather on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. It should be pretty nice out. High temps will warm to near 70 on Sunday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. However, the moisture will increase. So there may be some isolated showers in the area.

The tropical disturbance in the Caribbean now only has a low chance of formation as it moves west.

Tropical Satellite

Whether it forms or not, it will likely bring some heavy rain to parts of central America.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler