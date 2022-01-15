Blog: Cold Saturday, wet and windy Sunday

Enjoy your dry Saturday, as rain is expected as we head into Sunday. If you need to do anything, today is your day – with limited weather impacts. The big story for Saturday will be the cold temperatures. We’ll struggle to climb out of the 30s, with highs in the mid 30s for most of the region Saturday afternoon. Clouds will be increasing through the day, with cloudy skies expected overnight.

Still dry overnight, with lows in the upper 20s. The rain approaches Sunday morning. For Hampton Roads and Eastern NC, the primary precipitation type with this event will be rain. A brief period of a wintry mix or some snow is possible as the moisture first moves in, but impacts should be limited and not last too long. West of us, ice and snow are expected so keep that in mind if you’re traveling.

Snow will be heavier into western parts of VA and NC, including Washington DC, Richmond and Charlottesville

As the area of low pressure and the associated fronts move into our area, rain will increase in coverage and intensity during the late afternoon and evening. A few isolated t-storms are expected, especially in the NC OBX where a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out.

Winds will also become gusty Sunday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 30-40 inland and up to 50 near the coast. This will cause the tides to be higher than normal, especially late Sunday evening’s tide cycle. Areas that typically see impacts during tidal flooding events can expect a few roads to be impacted near low lying areas.

Meteorologists Ricky Matthews and Steve Fundaro