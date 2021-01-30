Blog: Cold Saturday Before Wintry Mix Tonight

We just finished talking about the snow from Thursday and we’re already talking about the next system that could bring snow early Sunday morning. But if you want to see some snow, you’ll have to act quick before it turns into rain!

There’s a lot of advisories/ watches/ warnings in place from the NWS and it paints a good picture of who will see the highest snow totals. The advisory that is in purple will likely seen accumulating snow to start off but the Southside and NE NC will see just a few flakes before turning into rain.

National Weather Service Advisories/ Watches/ Warnings

Temperatures will be dropping to right around the freezing point tonight, and that is why the exact timing of where the rain snow line will be is so tricky. A typical problem for Hampton Roads!

Temperatures around 6AM

Afternoon Temperatures

Our in-house model shows the rain/ snow line across Chesapeake as the sun starts to rise, but as temperatures increase as the day goes on, many areas will be switching over.

Rain/ Snow Line at 8AM

By 10-11 AM, much of the Southside, and Peninsula will be seeing all rain. It’s possible that the cold air gets stuck around northern parts of the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and Northern Neck. Those places could see 1″-3″ of snow before the changeover. The Eastern Shore will see snow for a bit then switch over.

RPM 10AM

For areas in the light blue on the map below, it will likely be a coating to 1″ of snow the closer you are to I-95. For the “medium” blue near Williamsburg, Mathews county and Gloucester, those areas could see 1″-3″ of snow. But keep in mind, this will be melting in the afternoon! Around Richmond, there will be higher amounts the farther North and West you are.

Snow Amounts

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s through the afternoon. But it will be a dreary day with all of the cloud cover and rain!

RPM Rain through the afternoon

We’ll keep you updated throughout the day! Meteorologist Steve Fundaro will have the latest tonight at 6PM.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka