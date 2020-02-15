Blog: Cold enough for snow, but still no snow

Most areas this morning were in the upper 20s to low 30s, but with no precipitation in sight there won’t be any snow. But it will be a cold and dry weekend ahead!

Weekend Forecast

If you have any outdoor plans for this weekend, Sunday will be the warmer day! We’ll have high temps in the mid 50s, which is a little above average for this time of the year. Not a bad weekend! But there is no rain all across the region, high pressure is in place.

Satellite/ Radar Saturday AM

Third time is a charm for the rocket launch at the NASA Wallops Island facility! After having to delay the launch twice now, it is scheduled for today at 3:21 PM. The weather looks promising for a good launch!

The week ahead will bring us much warmer air but also another big drop. Tuesday we’ll have some rain across the region with temps in the mid 60s. But by Friday, we’ll be back into the upper 30s to low 40s. Lot of changes coming up!

GFS Forecast for rain Tuesday

We’ll keep you updated on the changes and if there will be any chance for snow with next weekends shot of cold air!

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka