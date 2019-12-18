Blog: Cold, But Getting Colder

If you weren’t a fan of this mornings cold conditions, unfortunately it gets a bit worse tomorrow! High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s.

Forecast Today

I like to call this “window weather” because from inside looking out, it looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine, but as soon as you step outside the cold hits you in the face. Bundle up if you’re heading out to do some last minute shopping today! A secondary cold front will move through tonight and that will drop us into the 20s! The wind chill will be in the teens..

Wind Chill Thursday Morning

Temperatures will slowly rise as we head into the weekend. Closer to the average mark!

Temperature Trend

The good news is, the forecast is looking dry all the way into next week! With so many people hitting the road this weekend and early next week, weather won’t be a big impact on any delays.

GFS Forecast Christmas Eve

We’ll keep you updated if any changes come! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka