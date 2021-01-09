BLOG: Cold and sunny day, dry weekend

You will want your warm winter jacket today. During our morning hours, the wind chill will be in the 20s. By the afternoon it will feel like its in the 30s. The actual high should climb to 44 degrees today.

Clouds clearing out.

The clouds from the storm system that brought us some light rain yesterday are clearing out, but as the area of low pressure still is close by, the wind will be with us all day this Saturday.

Saturday Wind Speed Forecast

The wind will taper off tonight with likely calmer conditions inland. Low temps will be in the 20s inland and near 32 by the water. Sunday is looking like a pleasant winter day with highs in the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Sunny weekend ahead.

The week ahead is looking mostly dry, except for a chance for rain on Tuesday. Right now, our long range models are starting to push that storm to the south, so we may not see a lot of rain on that day.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson