We just had a real soaker that’s for sure. Over the last 24 hours a large area of low pressure has been moving up along the east coast. There have been numerous problems with wind damage and flooding up and down the coast. Yesterday we had some wind gusts between 45-50mph near the shore with some higher gusts still across the Outer Banks. However, there wasn’t much wind away from the water. Rain was a different story. We had some heavy downpours overnight. This led to several Flash Flood Warnings.

Heavy Rain Overnight

This morning the rain had lightened up, but the wind had increased. The low was slowly moving to the northeast.

Regional Weather Map

Through the day we’ll have clearing skies. The wind will be out of the west/northwest. Wind gusts will be up to 35mph through the early afternoon.

Wind Gust Forecast

Winds will decrease during the later afternoon and evening. With the strong westerly gusts for a time it’s possible that we’ll have some minor tidal flooding across the sound-side of the Outer Banks. That is possible from the late morning through midday hours. We are talking about 1 to 2 feet.

Tide Forecast

We shouldn’t see much tidal flooding anywhere else except for a little nuisance tidal flooding on the Bay side of the Eastern Shore.

High temps should be able to warm up a bit. We actually didn’t cool down much during the overnight. Temps were in the 50s this morning. We’ll top off in the upper 50s to near 60 later today.

Forecast Temps Today

During the evening a cold front will move into the region. We’ll have increasing clouds with the chance for some isolated showers. This will drop to our south overnight. So we’ll clear out again. Low temps will drop down to the 30s with a couple of 20s possible inland/north. We’ll hardly see any rain from this evening. However, we have picked up a lot of rain over the last 24 hours. Most locations had about 2-3″. Some spots picked up 3-4″. Wow!

24 Hour Rainfall Totals

This will definitely help out with the long-term drought in the region. Especially the Eastern Shore.

Tomorrow we’ll be colder, dry, and breezy as high pressure builds in behind the front. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be dry and cool for the rest of the week into next weekend. The weather actually looks good for a while including Christmas Eve. I’ll talk more about the holidays and holiday travel in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler