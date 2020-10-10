Blog: Cloudy Weekend with Showers

Much of the region is dealing with a cloudy sky and some are seeing showers. But not everyone, yet. Rain will continue to move eastward which will give much of the region light to moderate rain.

9:45 AM Radar

Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and a similar pattern will set up for Sunday. This isn’t the remnants of Delta yet but it is with a warm front that is lifting northwards. If you’re not dealing with rain, unfortunately there won’t be much sunshine today either.

HRRR Forecast

How much rain could we see? For most, it won’t be a washout. Through the weekend, totals will range between 0.5-1″ of rain, then an additional 0.5-1″ will be added on Monday from the remnants of Delta. If you needed to get some yard work done, you’ll have to wait a few more days to dry out!

Euro Model Rain Forecast

Onto the tropics now- Delta made landfall Friday as a Category 2 hurricane. It brought heavy rain, damaging winds and more damage to an area that was just hit. What makes it even worse is Delta made landfall just 14 miles away from where Laura made landfall about 6 weeks ago. So the same area that is still trying to pick up the pieces got knocked down again.

We will see some impacts from Delta as it moves northward. At that point it won’t be a tropical system but rather a widespread rain maker. This will mainly be Sunday night into Monday. We’ll keep you updated on the timing if it changes!

Have a good weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka